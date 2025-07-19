UFC 318 Results: Daniel Rodriguez wins a war against Kevin Holland

On the main card of UFC 318, we are going to see a welterweight matchup that was originally supposed to take place back in 2022 with a ranking on the line. “The Trailblazer” Kevin Holland (28-13, 1 NC) will already be making his fourth appearance of 2025 as he takes on “D-Rod” Daniel Rodriguez (19-5).

Both of these men carried winning streaks into the octagon tonight. Rodriguez had won two in a row with the most recent win being a knockout of Santiago Ponzinibbio back in May. Holland also had won two in a row with his most recent win being last month against Vicente Luque which vaulted him back into the UFC welterweight rankings.

UFC 318 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 318 welterweight contest begins with a touch of the gloves. Holland fires a couple of kicks to start and Rodriguez fires three straight big left hands. Holland just evades all of those big shots. Rodriguez fighting with a lot of pressure and he lands a left as the get close to the fence. Clinch from Holland and he lands a knee.

They break and Holland takes the center. Outside leg kick from Holland and he then he lands a long combination on D-Rod. Rodriguez fires back a left of his own. Left straight just misses from Rodriguez and now a low kick from D-Rod. Both men trade big shots in the center. Rodriguez is doing very well with his left hand tonight.

Long jab from Holland looks like it stumbled Rodriguez. Holland presses forward and throws a big combination. Rodriguez acknowledges the shots he was hit with and he fires back. Blitz from Rodriguez but he can’t land. 1-2 now from Holland and Rodriguez blitzes again with lefts. Nothing big lands but then Holland looks like he gets briefly dropped coming in. Rodriguez blitzes and Holland blocks all the big shots and smiles.

They touch gloves and Rodriguez lands a huge jab. Holland keeping his hands up high and he throws a leg kick. Big left from D-Rod and Holland lands a combination. Another nice left from Rodriguez and he takes the first at UFC 318.

Round 2

Entering the second and that was a very big first round for Daniel Rodriguez. Rodriguez takes the center to start the second and here we go. Holland lands a nice counter right off the entry from Rodriguez. Sharp jab from Holland and now a right from Holland. Rodriguez drops Holland badly and he’s all over him here. That’s the most hurt I think I’ve ever seen Holland.

Rodriguez going for the finish and Holland is barely surviving. Rodriguez lets Holland back up and Holland looks wobbly. Another big shot from Rodriguez and Holland goes stumbling back. Huge left from Rodriguez and Holland grabs ahold of him and brings him into the guard. Holland looks hurt and lost here on the ground.

Half the round remaining and Rodriguez lets Holland up. Right from Holland and now Rodriguez pushes forward. Holland circles away and he lands another right hand. Holland times a big shot from D-Rod and he gets a big takedown. Holland looking to pass here and he’s landing some short shots. Still one minute left to work.

Rodriguez trying to force a scramble and Holland nearly gets the d’arce. Rodriguez breaks free and he lands a big left hand. Holland with another takedown attempt but Rodriguez defends. The round ends and it’s 20-18 Rodriguez on my card.

Round 3

Entering the final round at UFC 318 and Holland needs a finish to win this fight. They touch gloves and here we go with the final five minutes. Holland already looking more aggressive here sensing he needs a finish. Left hand lands from Rodriguez and now another 1-2. Sharp jab now from Rodriguez.

Combination from Rodriguez and Holland fires one back. Right from Holland and a left from Rodriguez. Huge uppercut from Holland and down goes Rodriguez. Rodriguez gets back up and he gets rocked again. Both men are just throwing huge shots. Holland drops D-Rod again and Rodriguez looks completely exhausted. Holland goes for a submission but Rodriguez fights out and now he ends up on top.

One minute left and Rodriguez is on top with Holland looking tired as well. I think Kevin Holland is going to run out of time here. Rodriguez pushes forward and now he ends up mounting a very tired Holland. Holland scrambles and Rodriguez goes for a choke. He gets back on the mount and the fight comes to a close. I have it 29-28 Daniel Rodriguez in an absolute war.

Daniel Rodriguez def. Kevin Holland by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)