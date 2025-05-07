UFC 318 Adding Brendan Allen – Marvin Vettori

UFC 318 heads to New Orleans on July 19th and tonight, we learned of a big time middleweight matchup that’s being added to the card and this matchup has some serious bad blood. MMA Mania reported tonight that ranked middleweights will battle it out as Brendan Allen (24-7) takes on Marvin Vettori (19-7-1).

These two were originally supposed to fight in April 2024 but the fight fell through. Things escalated between the two middleweights when they had a brawl back in August of last year. This is a fight that both men really wanted and now it’s happening.

UFC 318

Both of these middleweights desperately need a win. For Marvin Vettori, he’s just four years removed from fighting for the middleweight title. However, since that title shot, he’s gone just 2-3 including losing his last two fights. Speaking of losing two straight, that’s the same skid that Brendan Allen is on.

After winning seven in a row to get into the UFC’s middleweight rankings, Brendan Allen faced Nassourdine Imavov last September in Paris. Allen fell short in that one which led to him facing Anthony Hernandez in a rematch back in February. Allen lost that one as well and now he’ll look to get back on track with this matchup against Vettori.