UFC 317 Results: Beneil Dariush survives early scare to defeat Renato Moicano

On the main card of UFC 317, we will see a big time lightweight matchup between two ranked lightweight contenders. Ninth ranked Beneil Dariush (22-6-1) is looking to snap his losing streak as he takes on the entertaining “Money” Renato Moicano (20-6-1).

These two were originally supposed to fight back in January, but the day before the fight, Renato Moicano was moved up to the main event where he fell short in his attempt to become lightweight champion. Dariush didn’t end up fighting, but now he gets the fight he wanted back in January. Both men are looking to bounce back tonight and they both need this win at UFC 317.

UFC 317 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 317 lightweight contest begins with Moicano taking the center. Dariush blasts a kick to the body to start the striking. Another big body kick from Dariush and Moicano closes the distance. Low kick now from Dariush and he fires a left. Nice counter shot lands for Moicano and now he lands a low kick.

Powerful low kick from Dariush and Moicano closes the distance then lands a right. Double jab and a low kick from Dariush. Moicano presses forward and Dariush fires a left. A big low kick from Dariush takes Moicano off his feet. Moicano bounces back up and goes right back to the pressure.

Another big low kick from Dariush but Moicano just keeps coming forward. Big combination from both men and now they clinch. Moicano presses Dariush against the fence but Dariush breaks away. Body kick from Dariush and now a low kick. Nice combination from Renato Moicano but then he eats two big leg kicks.

Dariush is now the one pressing forward. Dariush lands a left but then Moicano drops him with a right hand. Moicano is trying to get to the back of Dariush but Dariush is forcing scrambles. The round ends and it’s 10-9 Moicano with the way the first ended at UFC 317.

Round 2

Entering the second and Moicano is right back on the pressure. However, Dariush meets him and checks his chin with a huge left hand. Moicano tries shooting for a takedown but it’s Dariush who gets the better of the exchange. Dariush on top but Moicano forces a scramble and they get back to their feet.

Dariush gets the back of Moicano but Moicano shrugs him off. Takedown attempt from Dariush and he gets him down. Moicano using the fence to get back up but Dariush still has ahold of him with three minutes left to work. Moicano scrambles and breaks free for a second but Dariush is right back on the takedown attempt.

Halfway through the round and it’s been a great bounce back round for Dariush. Dariush slams Moicano to the ground and he’s working to advance already. Big shots from Dariush from the top position here. Dariush working to advance here. Moicano just accepting the bottom position here not really working to get back to his feet. Dariush tries an arm triangle at the end of the round. The round ends and it’s 1-1 at UFC 317.

Round 3

Entering the final round and all the momentum feels like it’s with Beneil Dariush. Big head kick to start the round for Dariush and now a big left. Dariush with a takedown but Moicano gets the better of the position in a scramble. Dariush breaks away and now they are back to striking. Huge body kick from Dariush.

Big left hand from Dariush and now another left. Two big kicks from Dariush and a left from Moicano lands. Another low kick from Dariush now a left hand, and another. Dariush is fighting great here in the third round. Long jab from Moicano and Dariush wings a left hand. Power double leg from Dariush and he gets the takedown.

Dariush gets the back of Moicano but Moicano stands up. Dariush trying to hold the position and Moicano is trying to shake him off. Dariush drags Moicano to the ground and Moicano is trying to crawl to the fence. Moicano scrambles and gets back to his feet. Huge knee to the body from Dariush. Big exchange from both fighters.

Nice shots here from Dariush and Moicano clinches. Big knee from Dariush and Moicano is looking for his own shots in the clinch. They break free with 30 seconds left. Moicano shoots for a takedown but Dariush shrugs it off easily. The round ends and Dariush should get the win at UFC 317.

Beneil Dariush def. Renato Moicano by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)