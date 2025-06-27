UFC 317 Preview and Prediction: Beneil Dariush – Renato Moicano

On the main card of UFC 317, we will see a big time lightweight matchup between two ranked lightweight contenders. Ninth ranked Beneil Dariush (22-6-1) is looking to snap his losing streak as he takes on the entertaining “Money” Renato Moicano (20-6-1).

These two were originally supposed to fight back in January. However, after Arman Tsarukyan fell out of his title fight against Islam Makhachev, Renato Moicano stepped up to fight for the title. Moicano was submitted in the first round by the champion. That loss snapped Moicano’s four-fight win streak at 155 so he will be looking to get back on track tomorrow night.

It’s crazy how fast the narrative can change in MMA. Back in June 2023, Beneil Dariush had won eight fights in a row and was the betting favorite against former champion Charles Oliveira in their fight. Dariush was finished in the first round and then was stopped by tomorrow’s title challenger Arman Tsarukyan in his next fight. Dariush lost to two of the very best guys in the world yet some folks are now questioning whether or not his career is over which is crazy to me.

UFC 317 Prediction

Going back to my point about narrative, it’s crazy how quick things change. If we were to talk about this matchup in 2023, Dariush would have been a massive betting favorite yet he’s lost to two of the very best guys in the world and now he’s a betting underdog once again to Renato Moicano.

Moicano was nearly finished by Jalin Turner and then Islam Makhachev ran through him in their title fight. I don’t believe that Beneil Dariush should be a betting underdog. Dariush is the better grappler in my opinion and I think he has much more power in his hands. Moicano can fill it up with his volume and his pressure could cause problems, but I think the power of Dariush will keep Moicano at arms length.

So, who wins at UFC 317? I like Beneil Dariush in this one. Dariush has mentioned that if he loses he might walk away, but I don’t think it’s over yet in terms of his career. I ultimately see his power being the difference and I expect him to get a finish in this one.

Prediction: Beneil Dariush by TKO