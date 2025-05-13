UFC 317 adds Beneil Dariush – Renato Moicano

UFC 317 is the culmination of International Fight Week on June 29th and earlier today, Dana White dropped the card on social media. Amongst the fights that were announced is a lightweight matchup that was supposed to take place earlier this year as Beneil Dariush (22-6-1) will take on Renato Moicano (20-6-1).

COMIN’ IN HOT ?



IFW 2025 is going to be FUN!#UFC317

These two were supposed to fight at UFC 311 on the main card. However, when Arman Tsarukyan had to pull out of the lightweight title fight on the day of weigh-ins, Renato Moicano was given the shot at champion Islam Makhachev. Dariush was off the card with no one to fight.

Renato Moicano got the opportunity of a lifetime but he ultimately fell short getting submitted in the first round. That loss snapped an impressive four-fight win streak which included wins over Benoit Saint-Denis and Jalin Turner.

Like Moicano, Beneil Dariush will look to get back on track at UFC 317. Entering 2023, Dariush was on the cusp of a lightweight title shot on the heels of eight straight wins. Dariush faced Charles Oliveira in a title eliminator and was stopped in the first round. He then faced Arman Tsarukyan in December 2023 and was again finished in the first round. He’s had some time off but he’s ready for one more attempt to climb the lightweight rankings.