UFC 316 Results: Kevin Holland submits Vicente Luque

Kicking off the main card tonight at UFC 316 is a welterweight matchup with a ranking on the line. 14th ranked Vicente Luque (23-10-1) will be looking to hold onto his spot as he takes on fan-favorite “The Trailblazer” Kevin Holland (27-13).

For Vicente Luque, he was looking for his second straight win after a huge statement win over Themba Gorimbo back in December. However, to do that, he would need to defeat Kevin Holland. Holland was also looking to win his second straight after defeating Gunnar Nelson in London back in March.

UFC 316 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 316 main card opener kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Luque opens with a right hook that just misses and Holland is already talking to him here. Luque grabs a single and Holland lights him up with big shots. Luque holding on but he’s eating massive shots. He abandons the single and Holland continues talking to him.

Nice shot to the body from Luque and Holland answers with a jab. Holland might’ve hurt Luque with a big shot and he moves forward. Big left hook from Luque gets some respect back from Holland and Holland resets. Halfway through this round and Holland continues talking to Luque. Nice low kick from Luque lands. Two straight lefts from Luque.

Right hand now from Holland. Holland pushes forward but he eats two lefts from Luque. Nice low kick from Holland but he gets stung by a left hook from Luque. Luque is finding a home for that left. Holland fires back with a big right hand. Another big right from Holland. Both men trade big hooks in the center. Right hand off the kick from Luque. The round ends and it’s a close one but I lean towards Holland at UFC 316.

Round 2

Entering the second round and Holland is right back to talking. They touch gloves and here we go. Holland misses with a massive right hand and Luque fires a low kick. Nice jab finds it’s home for Holland. Holland catches a low kick and takes Luque down. Luque scrambles but Holland immediately locks in a d’arce choke. It’s deep and Luque is forced to tap. Huge win for Kevin Holland at UFC 316.

Kevin Holland def. Vicente Luque by Submission – D’arce Choke