UFC 316 adds Vicente Luque – Kevin Holland

UFC 316 goes down on June 7th in Newark, New Jersey and today, the promotion announced a big time welterweight matchup that’ll go down on the card. They announced that 14th ranked Vicente Luque (23-10-1) will be taking on fan favorite Kevin Holland (27-13).

Both of these men are coming off bounce back wins. Starting with Holland, this is already going to be his third fight of 2025. He started the year at middleweight against Reinier de Ridder back in January and lost by submission. Holland struggled with the size and wrestling of RDR which was a common theme of his middleweight matchup.

At UFC London in March, Holland returned to welterweight and took on Gunnar Nelson. While Nelson had success wrestling, it power and length Holland carries at 170 really showed. He was able to win a decision and now he’s knocking on the door of the rankings at 170.

UFC 316

Back in December, Vicente Luque had one of those performance where he silenced a lot of doubters and proved he’s still a very dangerous welterweight. He took on Themba Gorimbo and was the betting underdog entering the fight. Luque was able to choke out Gorimbo in less than a minute to really show that there is still plenty of fight in The Silent Assassin.

From 2015 through 2021, Luque went 14-2 inside the octagon with his only losses being against Wonderboy Thompson and Leon Edwards. During that stretch he defeated the likes of Belal Muhammad, Tyron Woodley, and Michael Chiesa. However, prior to his win in December, he was just 1-3 in four fights.

Luque needs a big win at UFC 316 to add that second win in a row and show that he can make another run towards the top. On the flip side, Holland needs a big win to get himself back into the rankings at 170. This should be a fun fight in June.