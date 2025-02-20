UFC 314 adds Geoff Neal – Carlos Prates

UFC 314 goes down in Miami on April 12th and last night we learned about the entire card. Dana White took to Instagram and announced the entire card featuring the main event which will be Alexander Volkanovski – Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title.

Also on the card is going to be a banger of a matchup in the welterweight division. One of the hottest prospects in the promotion and 13th ranked Carlos Prates (21-6) will be getting a big challenge as he takes on 10th ranked “Handz of Steel” Geoff Neal (16-6).

Starting with Neal, he’ll be looking to pickup his second straight win although he’s likely hoping for a different type of win this time around. In his last fight, Neal defeated Rafael Dos Anjos after RDA suffered an injury in the first round. That win did snap a two-fight losing streak for Neal. Prior to that he had lost to Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry. Now, he’ll take on Carlos Prates at UFC 314.

UFC 314

Carlos Prates is a guy that everyone is watching this year as someone who could be in the welterweight title picture by the end of 2025. Prates earned a contract on The Contender Series back in 2023 and he’s been sensational since making the jump to the UFC.

Prates has gone 4-0 with four knockouts and four performance bonuses. All four of those wins came last year with the most recent ones coming against Neil Magny and Li Jingliang. Only Trevin Giles saw a second round with Prates and he still was finished before the fight could go to a third round. If Prates is able to get through Geoff Neal, he might only be a win or two away from serious title contention.