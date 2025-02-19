BREAKING: UFC 314 will be headlined by Alexander Volkanovski – Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title

UFC 314 goes down in Miami on April 12th and tonight we learned what the main event will be. Dana White announced the news on his Instagram that the PPV in Miami will be headlined by a vacant featherweight title fight between former champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-4) and Diego Lopes (26-6).

The elephant in the room is that Ilia Topuria is vacating the featherweight title. After knocking out Max Holloway in his first title defense, the undefeated Topuria has decided that he wants to move up to lightweight. The UFC doesn’t have his next fight finalized as of yet but he’s likely going to be facing Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title.

UFC 314

The former champion Volkanovski will look to regain the title after he lost it to Topuria last February. Volkanovski had successfully defended the featherweight title five times during his run atop the featherweight division. Volkanovski had moved up to face Islam Makhachev and lost twice. Upon returning to 145, Volkanovski lost to Topuria but given his reign atop the division, he’s still next in line to fight for the title.

Diego Lopes has been a star since he entered the UFC. Lopes earned a contract after nearly defeated Movsar Evloev on days’ notice. He’s won five fights in a row and he’s one of the more dynamic and exciting fighters in the promotion. His last fight was a sensational win over Brian Ortega where he dominated the former title challenger for all three rounds.