UFC 314 adds Bryce Mitchell – Jean Silva

UFC 314 goes down in Miami on April 10th and the card was already incredible. Tonight, Dana White announced on social media another major matchup that’ll go down on the Miami card. White announced that 13th ranked featherweight Bryce Mitchell (17-2) will be taking on Jean Silva (15-2).

Silva just fought days ago at UFC Seattle. He took on Melsik Baghdasaryan and he knocked him out in the first round. It was Silva’s fourth straight finish to begin his career inside the octagon. Silva earned a contract on The Contender Series in 2023 and he’s been dominant since making his debut. After his knockout on Saturday, he called out Bryce Mitchell and that’s the fight he’s getting.

UFC 314

Bryce Mitchell didn’t take kindly to Silva’s callout and he responded on social media. It didn’t take long for UFC matchmakers to get to work. Promotional officials called Mitchell and he said he wanted the fight and the deal was done.

Mitchell lost fought in December when he stopped Kron Gracie. It was Mitchell’s first fight in almost a year after he was brutally knocked out by Josh Emmett. Silva has a ton of hype right now so if Mitchell can derail that hype train while picking up his second straight win, it’ll be big for him as he looks to move back into the top ten at 145.