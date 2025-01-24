UFC 314 adding big time matchup between Dominick Reyes and Nikita Krylov

UFC 314 goes down on April 12th from Miami, Florida and the card is starting to take shape. Today, MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin was the first to report that we will see a major light heavyweight matchup on the card. Former title challenger Dominick Reyes (14-4) will be taking on top ten contender Nikita Krylov (30-9) on the card.

Starting with Krylov, we haven’t seen him fight since March 2023. By the time this fight comes around, we wouldn’t have seen Krylov in over two years. He was supposed to face Azamat Murzakanov last November, but the fight was cancelled. Now, he’ll get to return against Dominick Reyes.

Going back to 2022, Krylov has won three fights in a row with two of them being first round finishes. In his last fight, he took down and submitted Ryan Spann in the first round. Despite being out of action for a significant amount of time, he’s still ranked eighth in the UFC’s light heavyweight division.

UFC 314

Dominick Reyes is currently enjoying the new life that’s came into his career over the last year. Reyes made the walk last June having lost four fights in a row. In three of those losses, he was knocked out in pretty brutal fashion. His back was against the wall and he needed to do something to keep his career going.

Reyes responded in a big way with a huge knockout over Dustin Jacoby. From there, he returned at UFC 310 in December where he scored a TKO win over Anthony Smith. Now, he’s back to knocking on the door of the top ten. Should Reyes defeat Krylov in April, he’s likely only one more win away from real title contention once again.