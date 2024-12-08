UFC 310 Results: Shavkat Rakhmonov wins a close decision over Ian Machado Garry

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In the co-main event of UFC 310, we saw a massive welterweight matchup with the winner being guaranteed the next shot at champion Belal Muhammad. Undefeated top contenders Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) and Ian Machado Garry (15-0) battled it out to fight for the title.

Shavkat Rakhmonov made the walk tonight 18-0 with an astonishing 100% finish rate. It’s not normal to see undefeated fighters in MMA let alone fighters that are undefeated while finishing all of their opponents. Rakhmonov was originally supposed to fight Belal Muhammad for the title tonight, but after Muhammad fell out with an injury, Ian Machado Garry stepped in.

Garry was originally supposed to headline UFC Tampa against Joaquin Buckley, but when he got the call for this fight, he jumped at the opportunity. Garry made his octagon debut at 7-0 and now he’s won all eight of his fights inside the octagon. Tonight was going to be his toughest test to date, but it was a challenge he wanted.

UFC 310 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 310 co-main event kicks off with a touch of the gloves. Rakhmonov holds the center and Garry is light on his feet circling the outside. Both men just feeling things out in the opening minute. Body lock from Rakhmonov and he pushes Garry against the fence. Heavy cage pressure from Rakhmonov here.

Knee to the thigh from Rakhmonov. Garry defending well here but Rakhmonov is looking strong. Double underhooks from Rakhmonov and he’s looking to get a takedown. Garry is really doing a good job of defending the takedown attempt from Rakhmonov here. Rakhmonov nearly gets him down but Garry scrambles.

Rakhmonov circles to the back of Garry and he pushes him back to the fence. The cage pressure is something else from Rakhmonov as Garry just can’t break free. Garry reverses the position and now he’s looking for his own takedown. Garry nearly trips Rakhmonov but he stays on his feet. Rakhmonov gets back to the dominant position. Garry breaks free and they’re back to striking. Leg kick from Garry. Huge right from Rakhmonov and the round comes to a close and it’s 10-9 Rakhmonov.

Round 2

Entering the second at UFC 310 and Garry has to maintain distance here in the second round. They touch gloves and here we go. Again another opening minute with limited action. Low kick lands for Garry. Another nice low kick from Garry as Rakhmonov looks to close the distance. Jab now from Garry.

Jab and now a big right hand lands for Rakhmonov. There’s a different level of pop when Rakhmonov lands his strikes thus far. Right hand lands for Rakhmonov. Nice combination there from Garry and Rakhmonov continues coming forward. Nice low kick now from Garry and Rakhmonov closes the distance. Big right hand from Rakhmonov.

When Rakhmonov lands he’s hurting Garry. Garry gets the body lock now and pushes Rakhmonov against the fence. Knee to the body from Garry and Rakhmonov reverses the position. Knees to the thigh from Rakhmonov and now he gets double underhooks. Rakhmonov gets the back of Garry and he’s working knees to the back of the thighs. Garry breaks free. Spinning backfist lands for Rakhmonov. The round ends and it’s 2-0 Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

Round 3

Entering the third and Ian Garry is likely down two rounds. They touch gloves and here we go. Both men very light on their feet to start the third. Jab to the body lands for Rakhmonov. Switch kick just misses from Garry and Rakhmonov fires one back. Body kick now from Garry.

Combination from Rakhmonov just glances. Both men just miss huge right hands. Right hand from Rakhmonov and Garry fires back a combination. Low kick from Garry and he’s definitely upping the volume here. Another low kick from Garry and those might be doing damage on the lead leg of Rakhmonov.

Body lock from Rakhmonov and he tries for a trip but he can’t get Garry down. Halfway through the round and the third round is still up for the taking. Garry is defending well here but Rakhmonov is not giving him any space. The referee breaks them apart and they are back to striking. High kick lands from Garry. Both men trade a couple of big shots and the round ends. 10-9 Garry in that one.

Round 4

Entering the fourth round and I think Garry definitely took that last round. Low kick lands for Garry and now another kick. Rakhmonov working to close the distance and he lands a nice spinning back kick. Calf kick from Rakhmonov and Garry lands another. Stiff jab lands for Garry and he’s looking really comfortable in there.

Rakhmonov rushes Garry but again, he can’t get him down. Garry reverses it and now he pushes Rakhmonov against the fence. They break and Garry lands a nice shot. Rakhmonov shoots a big double leg and he gets Garry down. Big shots from Rakhmonov and Garry locks him up in the guard.

Rakhmonov postures up and he’s landing big shots. Garry uses his legs to force a scramble. Elite scrambles here and Garry nearly locks in a choke. Rakhmonov spins and now he gets the back of Garry with just over a minute left in the round. Knees to the thighs from Rakhmonov. Garry breaks free and Rakhmonov gets him down with another double leg. The round ends and I have it 39-36 Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

Round 5

Entering the final round and I think Ian Machado Garry needs a finish here. They touch gloves and here we go. Counter left lands clean for Rakhmonov. Spinning heel kick just misses from Rakhmonov. He shoots and Garry forces a scramble in defense. Garry jumps on the back of Rakhmonov.

Garry looking for the rear naked choke. He looks like he locks it in but it’s not quite under the chin. Garry is cranking on it but Rakhmonov is staying composed. Rakhmonov breaks the grip and reverses the position. Two minutes left in the round and Rakhmonov is on top now.

Rakhmonov settles into guard with just over a minute left in the round. Garry trying to get back to his feet and he does. 40 seconds left in the round. Garry has to go all out here but he can’t break free from Rakhmonov’s body lock. The round ends and I give the round to Garry but the fight to Rakhmonov 48-47.

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Ian Machado Garry by Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)