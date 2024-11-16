UFC 310 adds title eliminator between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight Dana White announced a shakeup to UFC 310 next month in Las Vegas. Originally, Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) was supposed to fight Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title. However, after Muhammad suffered an injury, there’s been a change.

Rakhmonov is staying on the card but he’s now fighting fellow undefeated top contender Ian Machado Garry (15-0). Garry was originally supposed to face Joaquin Buckley in the Tampa main event a week after UFC 310, but he gets the call to move up to face Rakhmonov. White announced that the fight on December 7th will be a five-round fight and the winner gets a shot at Belal Muhammad.

UFC 310

Ian Machado Garry came into the octagon back in 2021 with a ton of hype. The former Cage Warriors champion has done nothing but win since making his debut. He’s gone a perfect 8-0 inside the octagon and he looks better and better every time we see him. The last time we saw him was against Michael “Venom” Page back in June where he scored a decision win.

While Garry has looked great, he’s never faced someone like Rakhmonov. Rakhmonov doesn’t seem real at times. He’s a perfect 18-0 with 18 finishes. He’s great on the feet and he has very good submissions. Since making his UFC debut, Rakhmonov is a perfect 6-0 with his most recent win coming against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson last December.