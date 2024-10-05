UFC 307 Results: Joaquin Buckley knocks out Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson

In the featured prelim of UFC 307, we saw a fun matchup in the welterweight division. Former title challenger and ninth ranked Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (17-7-1) was taking on the surging 11th ranked contender Joaquin Buckley (19-6).

Joaquin Buckley entered tonight’s fight with a ton of momentum. After a decent run at middleweight, Buckley moved down to welterweight and he entered tonight a perfect 4-0 at 170. Buckley was hoping that a win over Thompson would get him one step closer to title contention at welterweight.

Wonderboy entered tonight looking to bounce back after a tough loss in his last fight. He was submitted by Shavkat Rakhmonov and that dropped him to 3-3 in his last six fights. Thompson was looking to show that he still has plenty left in the tank at UFC 307.

UFC 307 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 307 featured prelim kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Buckley immediately trying to add pressure and Wonderboy is light on his feet with his normal stance. Buckley gets a big double leg and he gets Thompson down. Wonderboy using the fence here and he’s back to his feet.

Buckley has Thompson against the fence here and he’s landing nice knees to the thigh. More knees to the thighs here from Buckley and Thompson is just looking to defend. They break free and they are back at distance. Kick from Thompson and Buckley is right back on the pressure. Blitz from Wonderboy and he clips Buckley with a right.

Big head kick just misses from Thompson. Jab from Wonderboy and a body kick from Buckley. Counter right from Wonderboy lands. Big body kick now from Wonderboy and Buckley is very heavy on the pressure now. Blitz right hand from Thompson but Buckley gets a body lock. Thompson breaks free and they are back at distance.

Counter right from Wonderboy and Buckley is cut. Buckley blitzes but he gets clipped by Thompson. Buckley gets a body lock and he gets a takedown. Knee to the body but Wonderboy is right back up using the fence. One minute left and Thompson breaks away. Nice right hand from Buckley lands. Counter right from Thompson. Head kick just misses from Wonderboy but he lands clean with a right.

Buckley is desperately trying for a takedown but he can’t get it. The round ends and I have it 1-0 Stephen Thompson at UFC 307.

Round 2

Second round is underway and Wonderboy lands a nice jab. Buckley holding the center and he tries pressing forward but he eats a counter. Buckley lands a nice shot over the top. Right hand from Thompson and Buckley goes for another double leg. Nice elbows from Wonderboy in the clinch.

Buckley pressing him against the fence here. Wonderboy breaks free and gets back to range. Right straight from Wonderboy and Buckley gets a takedown. However, Thompson gets right to the fence and he’s right back up. Three minutes left in the round and Wonderboy breaks free. Combination from Wonderboy and now a kick.

Big pressure from Buckley and Wonderboy lands a counter. Nice right now from Buckley. Now it’s Wonderboy who is upping the pressure. Right straight from Thompson lands. Big left lands from Buckley and now he lands a big combination. Big takedown from Buckley but Wonderboy is right back up using the fence.

They break free with 30 seconds left in the round. Right straight from Wonderboy and Buckley misses with a wild right. The round ends and it’s close, but I lean Buckley with the takedowns and that big combination. 1-1 on my scorecard at UFC 307.

Round 3

Entering the final round and I think whoever wins this round wins the fight. They touch gloves and here we go. Leg kick from Thompson. Big shots from Buckley. Buckley is really starting to land big shots and he’s getting to Wonderboy. Momentum has really shifted in this one.

Buckley is throwing major heat. Knee to the body from Wonderboy. They clinch briefly but then they break. Nice shots by both men on the break. Combination from Wonderboy and Buckley tries pushing forward with more pressure. Buckley slows his pace just a little. Body kick from Buckley.

Right hand from Thompson. Big head kick from Thompson lands but then Buckley explodes forward with a huge right. Thompson goes down and he’s out. Huge knockout win for Joaquin Buckley at UFC 307.

Joaquin Buckley def. Stephen Thompson by KO – Round 3