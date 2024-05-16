UFC 304 will featured Tom Aspinall – Curtis Blaydes 2 for the interim heavyweight title

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 304 goes down in July from Manchester and today, Dana White announced some major fights that were added to the card including the main event featuring the rematch between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. In addition, White also announced the co-main event which will also be a rematch for a UFC title.

Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (14-3) will get his chance to avenge his lone loss inside the octagon when he takes on top heavyweight contender Curtis “Razor” Blaydes (18-4). This fight will be a rematch from their 2022 fight which headlined a Fight Night.

That fight lasted a grand total of 15 seconds when Tom Aspinall injured his knee resulting in Blaydes getting a TKO win. Regardless of the way it happened, it was Blaydes’ third win in a row. Following that, he lost to Sergei Pavlovich, but then he bounced back with a TKO win over Jailton Almeida. After years of grinding in the UFC, Blaydes is finally getting his shot at gold.

UFC 304

To say that Tom Aspinall has been dominant inside the octagon would be an understatement. Aspinall made his UFC debut back in 2020 and won his first five fights by stoppage. Only one of those fights made it into the second round. Then, he had the unfortunate injury loss to Curtis Blaydes.

Following his recovery, Aspinall made his return and stopped Marcin Tybura in the first round. From there, he was given an interim title fight against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden. The fight was just on a few weeks’ notice after the event lost the heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic due to a Jones injury.

Aspinall took full advantage knocking out Pavlovich in the first round to become interim champion. Now, he’ll defend his interim title with the UFC planning on Jones and Miocic fighting later this year for the heavyweight title.