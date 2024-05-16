UFC 304 will be headlined by Leon Edwards – Belal Muhammad 2

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

UFC CEO Dana White took to social media today and announced the main card for the promotions upcoming PPV in Manchester. White announced that headlining the show will be a welterweight title fight that will also be a rematch. The champ Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) will be rematching against top contender Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC).

UFC 304 goes down in Manchester on July 27th. Belal Muhammad is the clear number one contender in the welterweight division. The man hasn’t lost since 2019 and during that stretch he’s gone 9-0, 1 NC in ten fights. The lone No Contest came against the champion Leon Edwards back in 2021.

Since the NC, Muhammad has won five fights in a row including wins over Wonderboy Thompson, Vicente Luque, and a TKO over Sean Brady. Last May, Muhammad defeated Gilbert Burns over five rounds at UFC 288 in a title eliminator. He’s been patient and now he gets his shot at the welterweight title.

UFC 304

Standing across from Muhammad on July 27th will be the champion Leon Edwards. Edwards will be looking for his third successful title defense when he takes on Muhammad in July. Edwards hasn’t lost a fight since he lost a decision to Kamaru Usman back in 2015. A loss that he’s avenged twice.

In August 2022, Leon Edwards was about 60 seconds away from losing his welterweight title fight against the then champion Kamaru Usman. That’s when Edwards landed the headkick heard around the world when he knocked out The Nigerian Nightmare to become UFC champion.

The two had an immediate rematch which Edwards won by decision. Last December, he took on former interim champion Colby Covington and won a lopsided decision to retain his title. Now, he’ll return home to England for UFC 304 looking to remain the best in the world at 170.