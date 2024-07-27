UFC 304 Recap: Arnold Allen gets big win over Giga Chikadze

Kicking off the PPV main card of UFC 304 was a big time matchup in the featherweight division. Top ten contenders battled it out as “Almighty” Arnold Allen (19-3) fought in front of his home country as he took on tenth ranked Giga Chikadze (15-3).

Both men really needed a big time performance in this one. Giga Chikadze was one fight away from a title shot as the calendar turned over to 2022. However, after a brutal loss to Calvin Kattar, Chikadze has only fought once since scoring a win over Alex Caceres. He needed a big win tonight to establish himself back near the top of the division.

Arnold Allen won his first ten fights inside the octagon which led him to a main event against former UFC champion Max Holloway. Allen lost a competitive decision and then lost another competitive decision to the unbeaten Movsar Evloev. He needed a win tonight to avoid a third straight loss.

UFC 304 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 304 main card opener kicks off with Allen taking the center and Chikadze fires a kick. Another head kick attempt from Chikadze early on and a third. Allen trying to pressure and he’s getting chewed up by kick attempts here in the opening minute. Another big kick attempt from Chikadze. Nasty leg kick from Chikadze and a head kick attempt.

Allen still trying to move forward but you can tell he’s a little more cautious after the flurry of kicks in the first minute. No offense yet from Arnold Allen and he eats a body kick from Chikadze. Stiff right straight lands for Chikadze. Head kick from Allen and then he eats a shot to the body.

Jab and a left over the top from Allen. Body kick from Chikadze and Allen circles around. Big left from Allen and now another. Jab from Chikadze to try and get some distance. Allen really trying to close the distance here but he’s struggling a bit. Both men trade big shots in the center. Front kick from Chikadze.

Big left and now a right from Allen. That checked the chin of Chikadze and got his attention. Right from Allen and Chikadze just misses a flying knee. Front kick from Allen and the round ends. 1-0 Chikadze at UFC 304.

Round 2

Entering the second and it felt like Arnold Allen was gaining momentum to end the first and he has to keep that going. He opens with immediate pressure and throws a jab. Allen circling as Chikadze is holding the center. Jab from Chikadze snaps the head back of Allen. Body shot now from Allen and Chikadze fires one back.

Calf kick from Chikadze and a nasty jab. Combination from Allen. Huge left straight from Allen briefly wobbles Chikadze. Allen really closing the distance and throws three huge lefts but Chikadze gets out of the way. Lots of pressure now from Allen and Chikadze is trying to regain his composure.

Head kick and a straight from Chikadze. Right hand from Allen lands. Chikadze might be slowing down a bit here in the second. 1-2 from Arnold Allen. A labored hook comes back from Chikadze. Head kick attempt and a second from Chikadze but they are both blocked. Big left from Arnold Allen.

Left now from Giga Chikadze lands. Another nasty left hand lands for Allen. Both men just miss with big shots. Calf kick from Chikadze and now a combination. The round ends and I have it 1-1 entering the final round at UFC 304.

Round 3

Entering the final round and I think whoever wins this round wins the fight. Allen immediately goes back on the pressure to start the final round. A left from Allen and Chikadze counters with a jab. Jab from Allen and he’s very heavy on the pressure. Beautiful left straight from Allen and now a jab.

Jab from Allen again and Chikadze is starting to leak. Body kick from Chikadze and that was nice. Left hand from Allen lands. Kick and a jab from Allen. Nice counter left lands from Chikadze and now it’s Allen landing a jab. Calf kick from Allen and a very stiff jab. Big kick from Chikadze gets him some space.

Allen steps in with a combination. Another nasty jab from Allen and Chikadze is starting to really bleed out of the nose. Left straight from Allen and a nasty rip to the body. Combination from Allen and he’s running away with the volume here. Kick attempt from Chikadze is blocked.

Another nice left straight from Allen and Chikadze cannot get off the cage right now. Allen with another sharp shot and Chikadze looks lost here. Left over the top from Allen with 90 seconds left in the fight. Big left from Allen and now a combination.

Body kick from Allen and a deep breath from Chikadze. Huge left from Allen lands. The round ends and Arnold Allen should take this one at UFC 304.

Arnold Allen def. Giga Chikadze by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)