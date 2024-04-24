UFC 303 adds three additional fights including Joe Pyfer – Marc-Andre Barriault

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Just a little over a week ago, Dana White announced that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler would be headlining UFC 303 on June 29th to conclude International Fight Week. Any card with McGregor on the marquee is going to draw a big number and bring lots of attention, but the promotion is hard at work making the rest of the card a solid one.

Over the weekend we learned that former UFC champion Jamahal Hill would be getting a quick turnaround against Khalil Rountree. Over the past few days, the promotion has announced a few other fights for the International Fight Week card. One fight is the middleweight clash between Joe Pyfer (12-3) and Marc-Andre Barriault (16-7).

Both men will be looking to bounce back in this one. Barriault had his winning streak halted by Chris Curtis in his last bout and he’ll be looking to get back in the win column. Joe Pyfer had been unbeaten in the UFC until he faced Jack Hermansson in a February main event. Hermansson outlasted Pyfer and won a decision. Pyfer will look to get some of his hype back in this matchup.

UFC 303

In addition to the matchup between Pyfer and Barriault, the UFC also announced two additional fights for the card. They announced a fun featherweight matchup between vets Cub Swanson (29-13) and Andre “Touchy” Fili (23-11). Swanson is coming off a nice decision win over Hakeem Dawodu back in August. He’ll be looking to win his second fight in a row for the first time since 2017.

Fili will be looking to bounce back after a tough knockout loss back in February against Dan Ige. Since the start of 2019, Fili is 5-5, 1 NC in 11 fights. He’ll look to put on a good performance and add a solid name to his resume with a potential win over Cub Swanson.

The other matchup that was announced is an important fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Former title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3-1) will be taking on Macy Chiasson (9-3). Chiasson will look to get into title contention with a win over Bueno Silva which would be her second in a row. Meanwhile, Bueno Silva will look to bounce back after her incredibly disappointing UFC title loss against Raquel Pennington.