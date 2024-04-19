UFC 303 adds Jamahal Hill – Khalil Rountree

UFC 303 has added a banger in the light heavyweight division. The promotion announced this evening that “Sweet Dreams” Jamahal Hill (12-2, 1 NC) will be having a quick turnaround as he takes on the surging top contender Khalil Rountree (13-5).

UFC 303 goes down in Las Vegas on June 29th. For Rountree, he’s going to be looking to get into title contention when he takes on the former champion. After losing his octagon debut, Rountree had a decent run before getting knocked out by Johnny Walker which started a stretch that saw him go just 1-3.

However, following that stretch, he’s won five fights in a row. Four of the five wins have come via knockout. Most recently, Rountree knocked out former title challenger Anthony Smith back in December. Now, he gets to take on a former UFC champion with the hopes of getting into title contention.

UFC 303

I was a little shocked when I saw the announcement this evening from the UFC. After getting knocked out by Alex Pereira last Saturday night, I didn’t expect to see Hill back in the octagon so quickly. That said, much respect to Hill who really wants to wash the bad taste out of his mouth.

The Pereira fight was Hill’s first in over a year after he tore his achilles which forced him to vacate the light heavyweight title. A title he won by completely dominating Glover Teixeira in Brazil back at UFC 283. With Conor McGregor headlining, there are going to be so many eyeballs on this card and you can imagine that Hill will look to show the world why he was the champion less than a year ago.