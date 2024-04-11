UFC 300 Preview and Prediction: Jalin Turner – Renato Moicano

Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 300 features a big time lightweight matchup on the prelims that promises to be filled with a ton of action. Top fifteen lightweights will battle it out as 10th ranked Jalin Turner (14-7) takes on 13th ranked Renato Moicano (18-5-1).

“Money” Moicano was a fighter that seemed to fly under the radar for the first part of his UFC career despite fighting some of the best. He’s fought guys like Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, Chan Sung Jung, Calvin Kattar, and Rafael Dos Anjos. He was a solid fighter but didn’t have a huge fan following. Then, he submitted Brad Riddell at UFC 281 in 2022 and cut the promo of his life.

His stock started to take off and he’s garnered quite the following online. Then, he cut another terrific promo after returning with a decision win over Drew Dober back in February. From there, he got the short-notice call to step in for this historic card against Turner. Of course, he didn’t turn it down.

Jalin Turner made a massive statement in his last fight. Turner had won five in a row and got a fight with Mateusz Gamrot last March which he lost by split decision. Then, he lost another split decision to Dan Hooker in July. In December, he came back and demolished Bobby Green by knocking him out in the first round. He’s hoping to make another statement at UFC 300.

UFC 300 Prediction

Jalin Turner has the defensive wrestling to keep this fight on the feet. We know that Moicano would love to get this one down, but I don’t think he’ll be able to. If Mateusz Gamrot couldn’t take Turner down with consistency, I don’t see Moicano being able to do it.

Now, Moicano does have solid standup. However, I think there’s a large gap between these two and it’s going to be obvious at UFC 300. In addition to be the much bigger man, Turner is faster, more powerful, and more explosive. I’m struggling to see Moicano’s path to victory here.

For as long as this fight lasts, I think Moicano is going to get touched up by Turner. Moicano is tough as hell so things might stretch out, but ultimately, I think Turner gets him out of there with a clean victory.

Prediction: Jalin Turner by TKO – Round 2