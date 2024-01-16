UFC 300 adds Jim Miller – Bobby Green

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Well, Jim Miller (37-17) is getting his UFC 300 wish. Miller just fought this past weekend and got a third round submission. After his win, he called for a spot on the historic April card. Miller is the lone fighter on the roster who has competed on the 100th and 200th cards.

Earlier today, we published an article regarding Miller and UFC 300. Miller called for a fight against either Paul Felder or Matt Brown. Well, Miller is going to fight on the historic card, but he’s not going to face either man. Instead, he’s going to face a fellow legend who he has been booked against twice.

Dana White announced on social media this evening that Miller would be taking on “King” Bobby Green (31-15-1). Green is coming off a knockout loss to Jalin Turner last month. Green was originally supposed to face Dan Hooker on that card, but Hooker broke his arm leading up to the fight and it was called off.

BREAKING NEWS:#UFC300 will have Jim Miller vs Bobby Green and Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway for the BMF Title at Lightweight pic.twitter.com/Cx1rbuWKfo — danawhite (@danawhite) January 17, 2024

Green has the mentality that he’ll fight anyone at anytime and took the fight against the dangerous Turner. Unfortunately, it backfired on him. Prior to the loss to Turner, Green had won back-to-back fights including one over rising top contender Grant Dawson.

UFC 300

Mentioned it in the piece this morning, but Miller just competed in his record-setting 43rd UFC fight. While Miller has become a legend of the game, he’s also still competing at a very high level despite being 40-years-old. Miller dominated Gabriel Benitez this past Saturday and that was his second straight win.

Dating back to 2021, Miller is 5-1 in his last six fights. He’s still proving that he can compete with some of the best that the promotion has to offer and now the fighter who has fought for the UFC the most, will be able to say that he’s fought on the 100th, 200th, and 300th PPV cards.