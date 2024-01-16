Jim Miller should fight at UFC 300, but who should he face?

Jul 2, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jim Miller (red gloves) reacts after defeating Donald Cerrone (blue gloves) in a bout during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday night at UFC Vegas 84, “A-10” Jim Miller (37-17) made the walk as he was tasked with taking on another up and coming contender. Miller was taking on Gabriel Benitez (23-11) and he entered the octagon looking to win his second fight in a row.

Miller has been fighting for the UFC since 2008 and this was his 43rd fight inside the octagon. The 40-year-old Miller has continued to prove that he belongs in the best promotion in the world and as mentioned. Entering the octagon, he was 4-1 in his last five and he was looking for another statement win on Saturday night.

However, there was more on the line for Miller than just a win against Benitez. Miller was looking to get a big win and get out of there healthy so he could compete at UFC 300. Jim Miller is in rare air as he competed at 100 and 200. His ultimate goal was the be the only fighter who could say he fought on all three historic cards.

He certainly did his part on Saturday night. While Benitez was game, he just wasn’t a match for Miller. After controlling most of the fight, Miller was able to get a third round submission win and then he called for a fight on the 300 card. The two names he mentioned were Paul Felder (17-6) and Matt Brown (24-19).

UFC 300

Let’s start out with the obvious, Jim Miller absolutely should get a spot on that card. He’s done everything and anything that the promotion has asked of him and he holds the record for the most octagon appearances in the history of the UFC at 43. He’s a legend of the sport and should be featured on that card.

Both matchups are intriguing and they were great callouts. Felder has been teasing that he’s interested in making a return. Felder was calling the fights on Saturday and after the event, he said he would go back and talk to his team and wife about competing against Miller in April. By all indications, Felder would be in if the fight was offered.

Like Miller, Matt Brown is another legend of the UFC. Brown holds the record for the most finishes in the history of the promotion and he’s just an absolute dog. Brown told MMA Fighting that he would love that fight and indicated that win or lose, that would likely be his last fight.

“Killers that want to fight killers… It’s an easy job for the matchmakers, we’re both already into, so what more is there to say? Let’s do it.”



Matt Brown says it would be "an honor" to face Jim Miller at UFC 300 in what could be Brown's last fight.



Honestly, the promotion can’t go wrong here. I think they should offer both guys the fight and then let Miller pick his opponent if they both accept.