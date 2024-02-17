UFC 298 Recap: Amanda Lemos defeats Mackenzie Dern in an absolute war

Jul 16, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) reacts to fight against Michelle Waterson-Gomez (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

In the featured prelim of UFC 298, we saw a big time matchup in the women’s strawweight division. Former title challenger Amanda Lemos (13-3-1) was looking to get back on track as she took on arguably the best jiu jitsu practitioner in the division in Mackenzie Dern (13-4).

After losing her octagon debut, Amanda Lemos went 7-1 in eight fights to earn a strawweight title fight against Zhang Weili. Unfortunately, she lost that one-sided title fight last year. Tonight, she was looking to make a statement and get back in the win column.

Mackenzie Dern also needed a win entering tonight. Last November, she took on former UFC champ Jessica Andrade and was stopped in the second round. It was a really poor showing after a great win against Angela Hill earlier in the year. Tonight, she was looking to turn things around against Lemos.

UFC 298 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 298 featured prelim kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Lemos takes the center and blasts a huge leg kick to start. Wild combination from Dern misses badly. Huge body kick lands for Lemos and she’s throwing heat early. Massive right hand from Lemos.

Sharp left hand now from Lemos and then she hits Dern again upon entry. Dern really trying to pressure but she’s in some pain with the damage she’s taken from leg kicks. Another huge calf kick from Lemos and that’s followed by a massive body kick. The kicks of Lemos are doing serious damage early.

Big takedown attempt from Dern and she gets Lemos down halfway through the round. Dern works her way to side control and Lemos works it back to half guard. This is a very dangerous position for Lemos. Dern posturing up here looking for potential submissions with 90 seconds left in the round.

Short shots land for Dern. Dern looks to be looking for an arm triangle here. Another short shot lands for Dern and Dern looks to move to mount. However, Lemos defends well. The round comes to a close and it’s a very close round to score with all the damage Lemos did early and the control Dern had. Could go either way at UFC 298.

Round 2

Entering the second and it’s clear that Lemos needs to keep this standing and Dern has to get this to the ground. They touch gloves and here we go with the second. Big body kick from Lemos starts the striking and now another one. Double jab from Dern and then a wild miss. Nasty calf kick from Lemos.

Huge combination from Lemos and Dern is rocked badly. Down she goes and Lemos is all over her. Dern pops up but Lemos chases her down. Vicious shots from Lemos and Dern crumbles. Lemos is following up with big shots and this one looks close to being stopped. However, Lemos slows down and somehow Dern is going to survive here.

Lemos looks tired and now Dern is trying to regain her composure. Lemos backs away and they’re back to striking. Big right hand lands for Mackenzie Dern now and a kick lands for Lemos. Calf kick from Lemos buckles Dern. Huge 1-2 now from Lemos. Another nice right hand from Lemos and Dern throws a big shot back.

Dern goes for a takedown but Lemos throws her and ends up on top. Short elbows from Lemos with 30 seconds left in the round. Sweep now from Dern and she’s on top. The round ends with Dern on top but it’s a dominant round for Lemos at UFC 298.

Round 3

Entering the final round and this could either be 1-1 or 2-0 Lemos. Lemos throws a kick and Dern throws a right hand. Lemos goes down and we couldn’t really tell if that was a drop or a slip. They get back up and Lemos lands a takedown with four minutes left in the round.

Dern is immediately attacking submissions here. Lemos is on top but she’s in a very dangerous position here. 90 seconds into the round and this is definitely a chess match on the ground. Dern is attacking a leg lock and Lemos needs to try and work her way back up. Dern is ending up on top here.

Dern is officially on top and she’s in half guard. Lemos is going to need to try and survive here. Lemos works her way back to the fence but Dern pulls her away from the fence. Big elbow now from Dern and there’s about a minute left in the fight.

Lemos gets back to her feet with 40 seconds left. However, Dern tries to take her right back down. Lemos reverses position and ends up on top. The fight ends and I have it for Lemos due to damage, but this could go either way at UFC 298.

Amanda Lemos def. Mackenzie Dern by Unanimous Decision 29-28, 29-28, 29-28