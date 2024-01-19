UFC 297 Preview: Arnold Allen – Movsar Evloev

Mar 19, 2022; London, UK; Arnold Allen (red gloves) before his fight against Dan Hooker (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Kicking off the main card tomorrow night at UFC 297 is an absolute banger in the featherweight division. Top contenders will battle it out as Arnold Allen (19-2) will look to hand Movsar Evloev (17-0) his first professional loss.

This will be Allen’s first fight since his headliner at UFC Kansas City last April against Max Holloway. In that fight, Allen fell behind early but really came on strong late. It still wasn’t enough to win a decision, but he really had a decent showing. Prior to that loss, he had won 12 straight fights including a first round finish over Dan Hooker.

Movsar Evloev is considered to be one of the most dangerous contenders in the featherweight division. There aren’t many weaknesses in his game, but he really excels in his grappling. The last time we saw him, he defeated Diego Lopes by a decision and it wasn’t an easy fight.

Granted, that’s a win that’s going to age beautifully with how good Diego Lopes is. So far in the UFC, he’s a perfect 7-0 and he’s looking to get the biggest win of his career tomorrow night.

UFC 297 Prediction

The game plan is going to be clear for Movsar Evloev tomorrow night. He’s going to need to get this fight to the ground. While he does have decent striking, I don’t think it’s on the level of Arnold Allen. For Allen, he cannot start slow and let Evloev dictate the pace and the volume tomorrow night.

In a three round fight, Allen doesn’t want to find himself behind two rounds need a desperation finish in the third. He has to get respect from Evloev right away and show just how dangerous he is on the feet. Allen is incredibly tough to takedown and he’s going to need to be sharp with that takedown defense tomorrow night.

I’m not going to lie, I’m a little surprised by the money line at UFC 297. I understand that Evloev is unbeaten, but Arnold Allen is so good and I think he’s going to really show it tomorrow night. I think he’s one of the best four featherweights in the world and I’m expecting a y’all must’ve forgot moment from the Almighty one tomorrow night.

Prediction: Arnold Allen by Decision