UFC 296 Recap: Josh Emmett knocks Bryce Mitchell out in the first

Kicking off the PPV main card of UFC 296 was a fun featherweight matchup that was originally supposed to be the featured prelim. Former interim title challenger Josh Emmett (18-4) was looking to get back on track against “Thug Nasty” Bryce Mitchell (16-1).

Originally, Emmett was supposed to face striking expert Giga Chikadze. However, when Chikadze got hurt, Bryce Mitchell stepped in on short notice. A huge change in styles for Emmett who entered tonight looking to snap a two-fight losing streak.

Bryce Mitchell got back in the win column a few months ago when he defeated Dan Ige. That win came on the heels of his first career loss last December. Both Mitchell and Emmett needed this win badly and they promised to go all out at UFC 296.

UFC 296 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 296 main card opener kicked off with not touch of the gloves. Immediate pressure from Mitchell as he tries to close the distance. Big shot from Emmett just misses. Leg kick attempt from Emmett and Mitchell slides out of the way. Nothing much lands in the opening minute as both men are just trying to gauge the range here.

Jab and a right hand from Emmett glances off Mitchell. Out of no where, Emmett lands a massive right hand and Mitchell is out cold. That was one of the scariest knockouts you’ll ever see. Huge win for Josh Emmett at UFC 296.

Josh Emmett def. Bryce Mitchell by KO – Round 1