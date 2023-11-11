UFC 295 Recap: Jessica Andrade stops Mackenzie Dern in the second

Jan 21, 2023; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Jessica Andrade (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Lauren Murphy (red gloves) during UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason da Silva-USA TODAY Sports

On the main card of UFC 295, we saw an important matchup in the strawweight division. Former world champion Jessica Andrade (24-12) was looking to get back on track as she took on top Brazilian contender Mackenzie Dern (13-3).

Jessica Andrade entered 2023 looking like she was going to challenge for a title. She started the year with an extremely dominant win over former flyweight title challenger Lauren Murphy and looked to be a top contender at 115 and 125. However, she’s fought three times since and she’s lost all three fights. Not just that, she’s been finished in all three. She desperately needed a win tonight.

Mackenzie Dern last fought in May in a headliner against Angela Hill. Dern has been dealing with a lot of personal issues outside the octagon, but she focused on that fight and put on the performance of her career. Her striking looked sensational and she dominated the fight. Tonight, she was looking to take out a former world champion at UFC 295.

UFC 295 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 295 strawweight contest kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Body kick early for Dern. Andrade holding the center and she eats a jab from Dern. Andrade gets a body lock but Dern gets a trip and she goes for the neck. Andrade breaks free and gets back to distance one minute into the round.

Big low kick from Dern lands. Low kick now lands for Andrade. They trade leg kicks again. 1-2 attempt from Dern falls short and Andrade counters. Big combination from Dern and she finishes with a big knee. Powerful low kick from Andrade. Right hand now from Dern. Another big low kick from Andrade.

Huge combination from Dern and Andrade lands a counter to give her some space. Body lock from Dern and Andrade breaks free. Long 1-2 from Dern and Andrade counters. Dern looks great on the feet but Andrade is very dangerous. Two powerful leg kicks from Andrade. Double jab from Dern lands.

Andrade closes the distance and gets Dern back against the fence. Big right hand from Andrade and down goes Dern. The round ends and that probably won the round for Andrade at UFC 295.

Round 2

Entering the second at UFC 295 and Dern really needs to get some respect or get this fight to the ground. They don’t touch gloves and here we go. 1-2 from Dern and a powerful leg kick from Andrade. Another huge leg kick from Andrade. Stiff jab from Dern and now a right hand.

Dern tries for a takedown and Andrade lands another huge leg kick. They throw big shots in the center and now Andrade is pressing. Lots of pressure from Andrade and now she drops Dern. Andrade welcomes her back up and Andrade is all over her. Andrade drops her again and Dern is laying on her back. Andrade welcomes her back up and down she goes again. This one is over. Huge win for the former UFC champion.

Jessica Andrade def. Mackenzie Dern by KO – Round 2