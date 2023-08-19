UFC 292 Recap: Brad Tavares spoils the return of Chris Weidman

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In the featured prelim of UFC 292, we saw a showdown between two middleweight fighters. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (15-6) was making his long awaited debut as he took on Brad Tavares (19-8).

Tavares entered the octagon tonight desperately needing a win. He had lost two fights in a row including getting stopped earlier this year by Bruno Silva. He not only needed a win just to get back on track, but he wanted to get this win and add a former UFC champion’s name to his resume.

Chris Weidman had been out of action since April 2021. When he last fought, he threw a leg kick against Uriah Hall and his leg snapped upon the kick getting checked. It’s been a long road back for the former champ and he was looking to make a statement in his return tonight.

UFC 292 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 292 featured prelim kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Weidman takes the center and is opening with pressure. Both men throwing a lot of feints here in the first 30 seconds. Tavares moves forward with a nice combination landing the first shots of the fight. Weidman shoots for a single but cannot get it.

Huge right hand lands for Tavares and that got the attention of Weidman who waves him on. Jab and a leg kick now from Tavares. Weidman looking to level change into a takedown and he shoots. However, Tavares breaks away making Weidman 0-2 on the takedown attempts.

Sharp right hand now lands for Weidman and Tavares counters with a combination. Big low kick now from Tavares. Weidman lands a jab and Tavares lands another low kick. Check left hook lands for Weidman and again, Tavares lands a huge low kick. Now Tavares goes to the inside with a leg kick.

Nice combination finished with a body kick for Weidman. Weidman tries for another single leg but nothing’s there. Head kick now from Weidman just misses. Combination from Tavares ending with an uppercut and the round ends. 1-0 Tavares at UFC 292 on my card.

Round 2

Entering the second and Weidman needs to get going here. They touch gloves and here we go. Low kick immediately from Tavares. Weidman moving forward but Tavares is catching him on the entries. Head kick attempt now from Tavares and then he goes low. Tavares lands another huge kick and that one hurt Weidman.

Weidman can hardly stand and Tavares is all over him. Tavares is taking his time here just picking his shots. Weidman switches stances and now Tavares is going hard after the other leg. Weidman bites down on the mouthpiece and now he’s pushing forward. Big combination from Weidman and he might have Tavares hurt.

Weidman is going after him hard. Big left hand from Weidman and he sits down Tavares briefly. Huge leg kick from Tavares backs Weidman off. Weidman going hard after a takedown here but can’t get it. Tavares circles away and Weidman is still going after him here.

More pressure from Weidman. Head kick and now a right from Weidman. Another right hand from Weidman and he pushes Tavares against the fence. Knee to the body from Weidman and he’s using heavy cage pressure here. Big combination again from Weidman and the round ends. Weidman came on strong but that strong start for Tavares likely has him down 0-2 at UFC 292.

Round 3

Entering the final round at UFC 292 and Weidman might need a finish here. They touch gloves and here we go. Tavares opens with another brutal leg kick. Another powerful leg kick and Tavares has Weidman hurt here again. Tavares is really turning on the pressure and he’s throwing big combinations.

Now here comes Weidman with the right hands. Two straight from the former champion. Weidman going for takedowns here but cannot get Tavares down. Tavares goes right back on the leg kick. Halfway through the round and Weidman is still heavy on the pressure here.

Big left hand from Weidman just misses. Right hand now lands for Tavares. Big right hand attempt just misses now from Weidman. Through all the pain, Weidman has not stopped pushing forward. 90 seconds left and it’s going to take a miracle for Weidman.

Big right hand lands for Weidman. He’s trying and Tavares is playing things safe here just circling away. The fight comes to a close and it’s going to be a win for Brad Tavares at UFC 292.

Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)