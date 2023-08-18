UFC 292 Preview: Ian Garry – Neil Magny

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Ian Garry (blue gloves) prepares to fight Daniel Rodriguez (red gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow night on the main card of UFC 292, we are going to see a battle between two welterweight contenders just outside the top ten. Ian Garry (12-0) will look to remain perfect as he takes on the veteran Neil Magny (28-10).

Originally, Geoff Neal was supposed to be Garry’s opponent tomorrow night. However, after he had to pull out due to an injury, The Haitian Sensation stepped up and took the fight. Magny is coming off a win against Phil Rowe back in June. Overall, he’s 4-2 in his last six with the only losses coming to Shavkat Rakhmonov and Gilbert Burns.

Ian Garry made his debut in the UFC back in 2021. Since joining the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, Garry has gone a perfect 5-0. He’s been taking steps up in competition along the way and his last fight came against Daniel Rodriguez. Garry stopped Rodriguez in the first and then called for a fight with Neil Magny. It wasn’t his original opponent, but Garry is getting the fight he wanted.

UFC 292 Prediction

There is absolutely no intimidation factor for Ian Garry when he steps into the octagon tomorrow night. He has no advantage there because he’s taking on a man in Neil Magny who has taken on the toughest that the division has to offer. While he’s never been to the very top of the division, Magny has beaten some of the best the UFC has to offer.

I expect Neil Magny to try and utilize the clinch a lot in this matchup. However, I think he’ll struggle more from distance than he usually does. Magny is a decent striker from the outside, but he will be in Garry’s world at UFC 292 if he stays on the outside. His best bet is to try and use his striking to initiate the clinch.

Magny is one of the tougher guys in the division to finish and I don’t see Garry finishing him with strikes. That said, I do expect his clean striking to land him the bigger shots throughout the night which will ultimately tell the story when the scorecards are read.

Prediction: Ian Garry by Decision