Should the UFC book Conor McGregor – Dan Hooker?

Back in June at UFC 303, we were supposed to see the return of the biggest star in MMA history. Former two-division champion Conor McGregor (22-6) was supposed to return three years after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier to take on former title challenger and Bellator champion Michael Chandler (23-8).

Chandler had been waiting for this fight for over a year. The two men coached against each other on The Ultimate Fighter. Originally, the fight was targeted for the end of 2023, but it kept getting pushed back. Finally they settled on the end of June, but that fight fell through. McGregor broke his toe and pulled out of the fight.

The UFC originally said that they would rebook the fight. However, after waiting and waiting, Michael Chandler opted to take another fight. Chandler opted to take a fight against former champion Charles Oliveira and the two of them will fight in the co-main event of UFC 309.

Chandler’s plan is to win that fight and then have his choice of a potential title shot or the McGregor fight in early 2025. McGregor told Ariel Helwani that he’s planning to fight in early 2025 and he expressed that he would like to get that Chandler fight. However, there could be another opponent the UFC could look at.

Could the UFC book McGregor – Dan Hooker?

“The Hangman” Dan Hooker (24-12) has been on incredible redemption run over the past couple of years. Back in 2020, Hooker was on the verge of a title shot. Hooker had won three fights in a row which earned him a main event against Dustin Poirier. Through two rounds in that main event, Hooker was in control.

However, Poirier rallied winning the final three rounds in what was a brutal fight for Hooker where he took a ton of damage. Starting with that fight, Hooker went just 1-4 in five fights which included a trip down to featherweight. A discouraged Hooker wasn’t sure what the future held for his UFC career.

However, he bounced back with a big TKO win over Claudio Puelles. Then he won an insane decision over Jalin Turner and he followed that by returning in August and pulling off the big upset over Mateusz Gamrot which put him directly into the UFC’s top five at lightweight.

Hooker’s next fight isn’t clear. There’s been some whispers about a Poirier rematch and there’s also been some mutual interest with an insane fight against Justin Gaethje. However, Hooker told Submission Radio this week that he would definitely be interested in the McGregor fight.

“He’s without a fight. I know Conor’s hungry to fight, and fight someone that he can get something from and makes a lot of sense. What does he get out of beating Chandler? He knocks Michael Chandler out in the first round, Conor McGregor doesn’t even get in the top five off of that performance.”

Of course, Chandler could always argue that he knocked Dan Hooker out, but Hooker is right, he’s the hotter name in the UFC right now. I for one would love that fight and if Chandler loses to Charles Oliveira in November, I certainly wouldn’t rule this one out.