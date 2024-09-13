UFC 309 adds Charles Oliveira – Michael Chandler 2

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Earlier today, UFC CEO dropped major news when he announced that Conor McGregor (22-6) and Michael Chandler (23-8) would not be fighting after all. Chandler was getting tired of waiting for McGregor and he desperately wanted a fight. Well, he has one now.

Spinnin Backfist posted that Chandler will get a rematch against former UFC champion Charles Oliveira (34-10) in November at UFC 309. The fight will go down at Madison Square Garden and it’ll be a pivotal matchup for the lightweight division. Worth noting that Chandler might still be the next opponent for McGregor, but the fight isn’t happening next.

For Chandler, this will be his first fight in two years. The last time we saw him was at Madison Square Garden against Dustin Poirier where he lost by third round submission. While he’s been incredibly exciting, Chandler is just 1-3 in his last four UFC fights.

UFC 309

Charles Oliveira will look to get back in the win column in November. At the end of 2022, Oliveira lost his title to Islam Makhachev. After winning his return fight against Beneil Dariush, Oliveira was booked for a rematch against Makhachev. However, a bad cut forced Oliveira out of the fight.

He returned at UFC 300 in a title eliminator against Arman Tsarukyan and lost a close split decision. Oliveira desperately wants to get back to the lightweight title and a massive win over Michael Chandler will get him right back in the title picture. This fight is going to be explosive for however long it lasts.