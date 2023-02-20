Should Erin Blanchfield get a title shot after UFC Vegas 69?

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) and Molly McCann (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday night in the headliner of UFC Vegas 69, we saw a big time matchup in the women’s flyweight division. Former strawweight champ and flyweight title challenger Jessica Andrade (24-10) was looking to continue her winning streak while halting the hype train of Erin Blanchfield (11-1).

Entering the bout, many thought that if Blanchfield was going to win, she was going to have to get the fight to the ground. I don’t think anyone expected Blanchfield to come in and outstrike Andrade. Well, for the majority of the first round, that’s what happened.

Blanchfield wasn’t able to get Andrade down so she was forced to strike with the former champ. Andrade was getting popped with clean shots and was winging wild shots the missed. It was clear that Andrade underestimated Blanchfield’s striking as did pretty much everyone else.

Near the end of the first, Andrade started landing big, but that was after she already lost the round to Blanchfield. Blanchfield was able to get a takedown in the second round before securing a choke to get the huge win at UFC Vegas 69.

Is a UFC title shot next?

After the win, Blanchfield said that she wanted to face the winner of Valentina Shevchenko – Alexa Grasso at UFC 285. With this big win, she’s going to be in the picture for the next title shot. The situation at 125 is very fluid and she could very well get the next shot.

Her shot would be contingent on Shevchenko winning of course. If Grasso pulls off the massive upset, Shevchenko would get an immediate rematch given her UFC title reign. Should Shevchenko retain, I’m not sure Blanchfield would get the next shot immediately.

Taila Santos and Manon Fiorot are right there as well. Fiorot and Blanchfield have an advantage seeing as neither has fought the champion so they’d be a fresh opponent. I’m not sure the UFC would give Blanchfield a shot at the title off a win against Andrade considering Andrade took the fight on one-week’s notice.

Here’s my guess as to what will happen. The UFC will look to re-book Blanchfield against Taila Santos in a title eliminator. Meanwhile, Manon Fiorot will likely get the next shot if Shevchenko wins and wants to be active in 2023. Both of those fights would likely take place over the summer leading to a fall fight between the winners.