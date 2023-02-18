Erin Blanchfield submits Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) defeats Molly McCann (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

In the headliner of UFC Vegas 69, we saw a pivotal matchup in the women’s flyweight division. Former strawweight champion and flyweight title challenger Jessica Andrade (24-9) was taking on the top prospect in the flyweight division in Erin Blanchfield (10-1).

Originally, Blanchfield was supposed to face off against Taila Santos. However, due to visa issues with Santos’ corner, she pulled out of the fight and Jessica Andrade was willing to jump right back in there to take this headlining spot.

Jessica Andrade just fought a few weeks ago at UFC 283 in Brazil. That night, she absolutely brutalized and punished Lauren Murphy over the course of fifteen minutes. That brutal performance came on the heels of back-to-back first round finishes.

Erin Blanchfield made her UFC debut back in 2021 and so far she’s been a perfect 4-0. She’s big for the flyweight division and she’s imposed her will on her opponents thus far. In her last fight, she dominated and derailed the Molly McCann hype train at UFC 281.

UFC Vegas 69 Recap

Round 1

The UFC Vegas 69 headliner kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Low kick from Andrade and a stiff jab lands from Blanchfield. Big combination lands from both fighters right in the center. Nice right hand from Blanchfield and a left counter from Andrade.

Beautiful combination from Blanchfield and she pushes Andrade up against the fence. Andrade pushes her away and they are back to striking. Jab and a low kick from Blanchfield. Blanchfield is looking really good on the feet early on.

Body kick from Andrade is caught by Blanchfield and she goes for a takedown. However, Andrade shrugs her off. Big right hand from Blanchfield and Andrade is not looking sharp so far tonight.

Halfway through the first round and it’s all Blanchfield thus far. Stinging right hand from Blanchfield buckles Andrade. Andrade is struggling with the reach so far in the first round. Counter uppercut lands from Andrade. Combination now from Andrade gets Blanchfield’s attention.

Another big shot from the former strawweight champ. Counter right from Andrade and she might’ve hurt Blanchfield there. Takedown attempt from Blanchfield but Andrade stays on her fight. The round ends and it’s 1-0 Blanchfield at UFC Vegas 69.

Round 2

Entering the second at UFC Vegas 69 and Andrade brought things back near the end of the first. Low kick and a left hand from Andrade starts the striking. Another low kick from Andrade. 1-2 from Blanchfield starts her striking.

Blanchfield comes in and Andrade looks to counter. Big combination from Andrade but Blanchfield took those shots well. Takedown from Blanchfield and she immediately gets side control on the former champion. Andrade tries to get back to her feet but Blanchfield gets her back. Quickly locks up the rear naked choke and Andrade taps. Huge win for Erin Blanchfield.

Erin Blanchfield def. Jessica Andrade by Submission – Round 2