PFL signs boxing superstar Savannah Marshall to multi-year deal

The PFL is becoming the MMA home if you’re a boxer who is wanting to step into the cage. First the promotion signed the best P4P female boxer in the world in Claressa Shields. Of course, they also went on to sign Jake Paul who is expected to make his MMA debut next year.

Following the Paul signing, they also signed world champion Amanda Serrano who does have MMA experience. Then, they re-signed Shields to a new exclusive contract that’s for multiple years. Today, the PFL announced that they have signed another boxing superstar who has some history with Shields.

The promotion announced in a press release that they have signed boxing superstar Savannah Marshall (13-1) to an exclusive MMA contract. Marshall joins an incredibly strong stable of female fighters and the promotion also announced today the launch of PFLW which will focus on furthering the equality and presence of women in mixed martial arts.

PFL Signs Savannah Marshall

PFL CEO Peter Murray said in the press release, “I want to welcome two-time boxing world champion, Savannah Marshall to the Professional Fighters League. It’s an exciting time for PFL as we officially launch PFLW, and the addition of Savannah Marshall strengthens the best global roster of women in combat sports. PFLW is committed to the empowerment and equality of all female athletes and provides a dedicated platform for women to become PFL MMA champions.”

“I am thrilled to begin my journey in MMA with The Professional Fighters League,” said Savannah Marshall. “I am proud to join the most talented female combat sports athletes in the world and continue to raise the profile of women in sports through PFLW.”

Immediately, people will start to think about Marshall’s history with Claressa Shields. The two fought for the undisputed female middleweight championship last October with Shields picking up the decision win and handing Marshall her first professional loss. Perhaps, they’ll be able to run things back in the boxing ring and the Smart Cage.