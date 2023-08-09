PFL announces new multi-year deal with P4P boxing queen Claressa Shields

The PFL hosted their first 2023 playoff event last week just after announcing they had signed boxing world champion Amanda Serrano and today we saw them keep up the momentum. The promotion put out a press release today announcing that they had signed P4P boxing queen Claressa Shields (1-1) to a new multi-year contract.

Shields of course is a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist in boxing and a three division world champion holding onto a perfect professional record of 14-0. Back in 2020, she was signed by the PFL and made her professional MMA debut in June 2021. After struggling early with the grappling Shields got a TKO win in her debut.

In her second fight, she took on Abby Montes and just couldn’t stop the grappling attacks and lost a split decision. That fight took place in October of 2021 and we haven’t seen Shields back in the PFL since. She’s been focused on her boxing where she’s won three fights since most recently back in June against Maricela Cornejo.

PFL Re-Signs Claressa Shields

“I am excited to return to a fighter-first organization, and I can’t wait to return to The PFL SmartCage,” said Claressa Shields in today’s press release. “My goal remains unchanged; I will be the first athlete to hold championships in both boxing and MMA simultaneously. I have grown so much since my first MMA fight and cannot wait to put my skills on display.”

PFL’s CEO Peter Murray also commented on the new contract saying, “Claressa and the PFL share a fighter first, merit-based value system and take on the world attitude. We are proud to welcome “The GWOAT” back to the PFL and the sport of MMA.”

The current goal is for her to return to the cage in 2024. Right now, the promotion is planning massive things for next year. We are already expecting to see Francis Ngannou, Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano, and now the return of Claressa Shields. Buckle up because 2024 looks very promising for The Professional Fighters League.