PFL 5 2023 Preview

PFL 10: Championships at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Tomorrow night the PFL returns for their fifth event of the 2023 season. Featured tomorrow night is the heavyweights and the women’s featherweight division. Headlining the card is 2022 heavyweight champion Ante Delija (23-5) as he takes on veteran Maurice Greene (11-7).

This is actually the season debut for Delija after he had to miss his debut against Yorgan De Castro back in April. Delija made the tournament championships back in 2021 but ultimately lost to Bruno Cappelozza in the finals.

He was able to get back on track and won four fights in a row to capture the heavyweight title in 2022. Only one of those fights went the distance. In his first fight of the 2023 campaign, he’s going to look to put away The Crochet Boss.

After spending the majority of his professional career with the UFC, Maurice Greene made his PFL debut last June and lost a decision against Denis Goltsov. That was his only bout of the season last year. He returned this April and won by second round TKO. He’s looking to get a huge win over the 2022 champion while punching his ticket to the 2023 PFL playoffs.

PFL 5

In the co-main event of the evening, we are going to see a battle in the women’s featherweight division. 2022 lightweight champion Larissa Pacheco (20-4) will look to push her winning streak to eight when she takes on Amber Leibrock (7-4).

Pacheco made her featherweight season debut back in April when she defeated Julia Budd by decision. It was Pacheco’s second straight win by decision after having five straight first round finishes. Pacheco is 10-2 in her last 12 with the two losses coming against Kayla Harrison. However, in their trilogy last year for the PFL lightweight title, Pacheco was able to get her revenge and win a decision.

Amber Leibrock is looking to play spoiler tomorrow night and she comes into the bout with more points than the 2022 champion. Leibrock won her first fight of the season by first round knockout earning her six points.

Things didn’t start well for Leibrock in her professional career. After seven fights, she was just 3-4. However, she’s won four fights in a row all by first round knockout leading her to this bout against Pacheco. While many are still giving her no chance, she shouldn’t be overlooked against the defending PFL champ.

