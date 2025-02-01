Nassourdine Imavov stops Israel Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia; Full Results Here

Today, the UFC made it’s way to Saudi Arabia with a big time middleweight matchup in the main event. Israel Adesanya (24-5) was looking to bounce back after back-to-back title losses as he took on rising contender Nassourdine Imavov (16-4, 1 NC).
In the first round, Adesanya was doing his thing using his kicks to maintain range and defending takedown attempts with ease. Imavov landed a big uppercut during the round, but it felt like a clear round for the former champion. Very early in the second round, Imavov landed a crushing overhand right followed by a left hook that would go on to end the fight giving him the huge TKO win at UFC Saudi Arabia.
UFC Saudi Arabia Full Results
- Nassourdine Imavov def. Israel Adesanya by TKO – Round 2
- Michael Page def. Shara Magomedov by Unanimous Decision
- Sergei Pavlovich def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik by Unanimous Decision
- Vinicius Oliveira def. Said Nurmagomedov by Unanimous Decision
- Fares Ziam def. Mike Davis by Unanimous Decision
- Muhammad Naimov def. Kaan Ofli by Unanimous Decision
- Shamil Gaziev def. Thomas Petersen by KO – Round 1
- Terrance McKinney def. Damir Hadžovi? by TKO – Round 1
- Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Mayra Bueno Silva by Unanimous Decision
- Bogdan Grad def. Lucas Alexander by TKO – Round 2
- Hamdy Abdelwahab def. Jamal Pogues by Split Decision