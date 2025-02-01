Nassourdine Imavov stops Israel Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia; Full Results Here

Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Today, the UFC made it’s way to Saudi Arabia with a big time middleweight matchup in the main event. Israel Adesanya (24-5) was looking to bounce back after back-to-back title losses as he took on rising contender Nassourdine Imavov (16-4, 1 NC).

In the first round, Adesanya was doing his thing using his kicks to maintain range and defending takedown attempts with ease. Imavov landed a big uppercut during the round, but it felt like a clear round for the former champion. Very early in the second round, Imavov landed a crushing overhand right followed by a left hook that would go on to end the fight giving him the huge TKO win at UFC Saudi Arabia.

UFC Saudi Arabia Full Results