Leon Edwards and UFC aren’t on the same page regarding Colby Covington

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Leon Edwards (red gloves) speaks after defeating Kamaru Usman (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday in the headliner of UFC 286, the welterweight title was on the line. Leon Edwards (21-3, 1 NC) and Kamaru Usman (20-3) concluded their incredible trilogy in London. In the end, Edwards was able to win a unanimous decision to retain his title and prove his first win over Usman wasn’t a one-time thing.

After the fight was over, Dana White took to the podium at the post-fight press conference and announced the next man in line to fight Edwards. That man is former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington (17-3). Covington was also cage-side for the main event and weighed in as the backup fighter.

Immediately after his win, Edwards was asked about fighting Covington and he dismissed him due to his inactivity. Edwards reinforced his stance today on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour. Edwards said he’s more interested in fighting the winner of the upcoming Gilbert Burns – Jorge Masvidal fight.

Who will the UFC go with?

Dana White was also asked if the upcoming fight between Masvidal and Burns would have any impact on his decision and he shut that down. He said that no matter what happens between those two in a few weeks, Colby Covington would be next for the title.

It now appears that the UFC and the champion are at odds. If Gilbert Burns wins, he does have a big argument considering his recent stretch of wins following the loss to Khamzat Chimaev. In reality, Chimaev would be the number one contender if he could make 170 with no issues.

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have history due to a backstage brawl a few years ago. Edwards has pointed to that as his reasoning in being interested in Masvidal. Granted, Masvidal is currently riding a three-fight losing streak where he was knocked out cold in one fight and dominated in the other two.

Belal Muhammad also has a case for the title fight, but White mentioned that they want him to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov next. At the end of the day, I see Covington getting the shot. I don’t think Masvidal wins in a few weeks and they’ll be no buzz behind a Burns fight for Edwards. Even if Masvidal wins, I think the UFC rolls with Covington next.