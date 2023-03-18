Dana White says Colby Covington is next for Leon Edwards after UFC 286

Jun 9, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Colby Covington (blue gloves) defeats Rafael Dos Anjos (red gloves) during UFC 225 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

At UFC 286, we saw a big time trilogy conclude for the welterweight title. Leon Edwards (21-3, 1 NC) took on Kamaru Usman (20-3) in London. In their second fight last year, Edwards shocked the world when he knocked out the former P4P king with a head kick in the final minute of the fight.

Usman was well in control of that fight and after the first two fights, I expected him to get the better of things again in the trilogy. However, I was wrong. Leon Edwards did a sensational job of using kicks to keep Usman at range throughout the night.

Usman did have his moments especially in the wrestling department. Edwards even had a point taken away in the middle rounds due to grabbing the fence. A point that could’ve proved costly. In fact, because of that point, I actually scored the fight a draw as did one of the judges.

However, two other judges gave Edwards four rounds which negated the point deduction and Edwards walked away the UFC welterweight champion.

UFC says Covington is next

After the fight was over, Dana White took to the podium for the post-fight press conference. At the presser, White said that Colby Covington (17-3) would be next for the champion. We haven’t seen Covington since last March when he dominated Jorge Masvidal in their fight.

After his win, Edwards indicated that he wanted to fight the winner of the upcoming fight between Masvidal and Gilbert Burns. However, White was adament that no matter what happens with that fight, Colby Covington would be next.

Early indications are that the UFC would love to book that fight in July. It would likely serve as the co-headliner at International Fight Week next to the expected heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.