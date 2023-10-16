Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring on December 15th; Opponent TBA

One of the more polarizing figures in the combat sports world has his next boxing matchup set. Today, Most Valuable Promotions announced that “The Problem Child” Jake Paul (7-1) is set to make his return on December 15th.

While the promotion sent out a release announcing the return of Paul, there was no opponent or location revealed for The Problem Child’s next fight. However, they did announce when things would get announced. On October 27th, Amanda Serrano has her next fight and on the broadcast, all will be revealed regarding Paul’s next matchup.

The last time we saw Jake Paul was just over two months ago when he took on UFC legend Nate Diaz. While Diaz was able to really push and test Paul, Paul got the decision win and dropped Diaz during their boxing matchup. Now, he’s set for another big time matchup in December.

Jake Paul’s Boxing Opponent?

So, now the question becomes, who will Jake Paul fight? I think it’s pretty safe to assume that we saw Paul’s next opponent boxing this past weekend. Over the weekend, we saw Tommy Fury (10-0) take on KSI (1-1) in the main event of the MZ & DAZN card.

Fury was able to win a decision in a very underwhelming fight. Following the matchup, Jake Paul expressed interest in matchups against both of them. He desperately wants a rematch against Tommy Fury after suffering his lone career loss to him earlier this year. However, he’s had a longstanding beef with KSI and he also would love that matchup.

If I had to put money on it, I’d lean towards Tommy Fury being the likely opponent. I’m not sure KSI is going to jump back in the boxing ring right away and I think Tommy Fury would love to get another massive payday to box Jake Paul. We will know in just about two weeks, but I’m leaning towards Fury being the guy.