Ian Garry – Geoff Neal added to UFC 299 in Miami

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 299 got a huge boost last night when Dana White announced several big time fights that were heading to that card. One of the fights that’s heading to Miami is a welterweight battle between Irish sensational Ian Garry (13-0) and “Handz of Steel” Geoff Neal (15-5).

Garry was supposed to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 296 last night. However, earlier this week it was announced that Garry became sick during fight week and had to pull out of the fight. Now, Garry takes on the man he was originally supposed to face back in August.

Geoff Neal last fought in March when he was choked out by Shavkat Rakhmonov. Prior to that, he had dismantled and knocked out Vicente Luque. Neal was scheduled to face Garry at UFC 292 in Boston, but he was forced to withdrawal from the fight. Now, he gets the fight that he wanted all along.

UFC 299

There are going to be a lot of eyes on Ian Garry when he makes the walk on March 9th. He entered the week with a ton of questions surrounding his mental state given things that were happening outside the octagon. Then, he got sick and had to pull out of his fight at UFC 296.

The Irish star is a perfect 6-0 inside the octagon and he’s taken steps up in competition with each fight. Make no mistake about it, Geoff Neal is going to be his toughest test to date. This is also going to be a fight where we see his chin tested. We know Geoff Neal can crack and his boxing is clean. Garry is going to get hit so we are going to get a lot of questions answered at UFC 299.