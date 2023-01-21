Gilbert Burns submits Neil Magny at UFC 283

Sep 28, 2019; Copenhagen, DEN; Gunnar Nelson (red gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Royal Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

On the main card of UFC 283, we saw a battle between two top 12 welterweight contenders. Former title challenger Gilbert Burns (20-5) was fighting in front of a hometown crowd when he faced off against “The Haitian Sensation” Neil Magny (27-9).

Since jumping up to welterweight after struggling at 155, Burns has gone 7-2 with his lone losses coming against Khamzat Chimaev and former champion Kamaru Usman. Because of his success and his elite skills, many were expecting an easy night for Durinho.

However, Neil Magny was out to make things a tough evening. Since returning from suspension in 2020, Magny has gone 6-2 inside the octagon with the two losses coming against Michael Chiesa and the sensational Shavkat Rakhmonov. He’s coming off a submission win over Daniel Rodriguez back in November.

UFC 283 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 283 welterweight contest kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Magny holds the center as Burns circles on the outside. A couple of lengthy kicks land for Magny. That’ll be key for him tonight. Burns responds with a big body kick of his own.

One minute down and both men appear to be just feeling it out. Triple jab from Magny falls short. Burns lands a stiff jab and he closes the distance. Body lock from Burns and he slams Magny to the ground. Half guard from Burns and he lands a nasty elbow.

Burns gets to side control, but Magny is doing a good job defending as of now. Hammer fist from Burns. Looks like Burns is trying to get to the mount here. He’s staying very patient while holding onto this dominant position. 90-seconds left in the first round.

Full mount from Burns with a minute to work. Burns postures up and lands a good shot. He immediately attacks an arm-triangle and it’s deep. Magny is forced to tap. Impressive win for Gilbert Burns at UFC 283.

Gilbert Burns def. Neil Magny by Submission (Arm-Triangle) – Round 1