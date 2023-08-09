Geoff Neal out, Neil Magny in against Ian Garry at UFC 292

Jason da Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Next weekend at UFC 292, we were expecting to see a welterweight showdown between the unbeaten Ian Garry (12-0) and “Handz of Steel” Geoff Neal (15-5). However, that fight is off. Garry posted on his X account a video of him talking with his manager who had confirmed with the UFC that Neal was pulling out of the fight.

At this time, there’s no word on why Neal pulled out of the fight. However, in the call the manager stated that a medical issue was preventing him from properly training and he wouldn’t be able to make the fight happen. While Garry appeared frustrated, he appeared to cheer up towards the end of the video.

After Garry’s stoppage over Daniel Rodriguez, he called out veteran Neil Magny (28-10) for his next fight. At the time, Magny was scheduled to take on Phil Rowe and he went on to win that fight by split decision. The UFC ultimately went with Geoff Neal to take on the unbeaten Garry.

UFC 292

However, when Neal pulled out, the opportunity for Magny opened up. Magny added fuel to the fire when he posted on his Instagram account a picture of him signing what appeared to be a bout agreement. Hours later and we have confirmed that the “Haitian Sensation” will be stepping in to face Garry.

Magny is currently ranked 11th in the UFC’s welterweight division while Garry is currently 13th. This is a big fight for both men as Magny will look to add another big win on his welterweight resume while Garry is looking to continue his assent up the ladder at 170 pounds.