Deontay Wilder open to two-fight series against Francis Ngannou with boxing and MMA

May 18, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Deontay Wilder reacts after defeating Dominic Breazeale by technical knockout in the first round of their world heavyweight championship boxing match at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

Former boxing heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (43-2-1) is eyeing the baddest man on the planet and the hottest free agent in combat sports. That man is former UFC heavyweight champion and current top ranked heavyweight in the world Francis Ngannou (17-3).

Ngannou recently split from the UFC after the two sides failed to come to an agreement on a new contract. The former champion has expressed interest in continuing his MMA career outside the UFC, but he really wants to box and has said that he’s interested in three opponents.

Those three opponents are Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and Anthony Joshua. Fury has expressed interest in a mixed-rules bout against Ngannou where the two would box while competing in a cage with MMA gloves. Deontay Wilder has now said he’s interested in boxing Francis Ngannou.

Boxing and MMA?

However, Wilder didn’t stop at boxing. He told Trill Boxing Talk that he would be open to a two-fight series with Ngannou where the two would box and they would also compete in MMA. This is similar to the proposal that Jake Paul supposedly gave Nate Diaz. Wilder said he would love for them to compete in Africa. He said that him and Ngannou had discussed this in the past.

Wilder said if Ngannou is going to come to his house of boxing, he would be willing to go Ngannou’s house in MMA. This would be a fascinating deal if it were to ever materialize. If it were to happen, one would have to think that Showtime would try to get involved.

Bellator’s President Scott Coker has said that Ngannou has a great opportunity with Showtime given their history with Bellator and in boxing. That avenue would give the two men a platform for both levels of competition. That being said, I’m not sure if Ngannou would be willing to sign an exclusive contract moving forward which Bellator might try to secure.

Ngannou’s future is going to be something to watch. I think his next bout will definitely be in boxing. Deontay Wilder would be the perfect opponent as we’d truly see who the best knockout artist on the planet is.