Deontay Wilder makes appearance at PFL 4; Doubles down on Francis Ngannou interest

May 18, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Deontay Wilder reacts after defeating Dominic Breazeale by technical knockout in the first round of their world heavyweight championship boxing match at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most prolific knockout artists in boxing history was in attendance for PFL 4 last night. Deontay Wilder (43-2-1) was in attendance and when he was presented a microphone, there was one question on everyone’s mind. Is there serious legs to a potential fight with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou (17-3).

Ngannou of course recently signed a deal with the PFL. Wilder has been the most likely name when talking about the best heavyweight boxers in the world taking on Ngannou. There have been multiple discussions between the camps and Wilder reiterated that last night.

Wilder made it clear that a fight between the two can very well happen. However, Wilder isn’t like most heavyweight boxers in terms of his conversations with the former UFC champion. Most boxers would just love to welcome Ngannou over to their world for a one-off.

However, Wilder is interested in more. Out of respect, the former boxing world champion said if Ngannou comes to his house, then Wilder will come to his. He recently stated he’d be interested in a two-fight series with Ngannou featuring boxing and MMA. More intrigue to his appearance at PFL 4.

Boxing and PFL to setup Ngannou – Wilder?

Francis Ngannou has talked about potentially taking a tune-up fight in boxing before his mega fight with someone along the likes of a Deontay Wilder. While I think that is noble, I also think he should consider the risks of losing a tune-up fight which would take away the mega fight.

If Wilder is willing to sign on the dotted line for a boxing match and a MMA match in the PFL, I think they should move to get the deal done. Many think that Ngannou is going to get embarrassed in the boxing ring by some of the best guys in the world. Honestly, he just might.

However, the proposal laid forth by Wilder should be noted. Even if Ngannou gets embarrassed, he would have the opportunity to get it back in his area of expertise. At this point, there’s no word on how serious the talks are outside of what’s been said in the public. However, Wilder appearing on PFL’s first broadcast since the Ngannou signing doesn’t feel like a coincidence.