Chris Weiman returning at UFC Atlantic City against Bruno Silva

Jul 22, 2017; Long Island, NY, USA; Chris Weidman (red gloves) reacts to fight against Kelvin Gastelum during UFC Fight Night at Nassau Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

If you thought former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman (15-7) was done, think again. The All American will make the walk once again on March 30th in Atlantic City as he will take on Bruno Silva (23-10). The news was first reported by MMA Melotto yesterday.

Starting with Bruno Silva, this is a massive fight for him. When Silva debuted in the UFC, he had a professional record of 19-6. He won his first three fights before getting the opportunity to take on Alex Pereira. Silva pushed Pereira hard in their fight but ultimately lost a decision.

Jun 24, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Bruno Silva (blue gloves) reacts to losing to Brendan Allen (red gloves) in a middleweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Starting with that fight, Silva is just 1-4 in his last five fights including two losses in a row. Most recently, he lost to Shara Magomedov by decision at UFC 294 in October. He needs a win badly and despite the fall he’s had, Chris Weidman still has a big name in the sport. A win over Weidman would be big for Silva.

UFC Atlantic City

Chris Weidman’s fall from the top of the sport has been a rough and steep fall. In 2015, Weidman was 13-0 and he was the middleweight champion of the world. He had dethroned one of the GOAT’s in Anderson Silva and looked like he was going to reign on top for a long time.

Then, he ran into Luke Rockhold who stopped him to take his middleweight title. Starting with the Rockhold fight, Weidman has gone just 2-7 in his last nine fights. At UFC 261 in April 2021, Weidman took on Uriah Hall. With the first leg kick he threw, Weidman snapped his leg.

It looked like his career was over, but Weidman battled back and returned in August to take on Brad Tavares. Weidman proved to be game, but he was destroyed by leg kicks throughout the fight and lost a decision. This seems to be a do-or-die fight for Weidman. Honestly, I could see the former UFC champion hanging it up regardless of what happens on March 30th.