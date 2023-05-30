Bryce Mitchell wants Movsar Evloev at UFC Nashville

Thug Nasty has his eyes set on UFC Nashville. Yesterday, top featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell (14-1) took to Instagram and he called someone out. Mitchell is eyeing an opponent he was supposed to face just weeks ago before having to pull out due to a back injury.

Mitchell said that he wanted to fight Movsar Evloev (17-0). These two men have been paired to face off a couple of times now and both times the fight fell through. Originally, they were supposed to face off back in November, but Evloev fell out of the fight with an injury.

As a result, Mitchell took a fight against Ilia Topuria a month later at UFC 282. Unfortunately for Mitchell, he lost his 0 that night when Topuria stopped him in the second round. After suffering his first loss, Mitchell was booked once again against Evloev.

UFC Nashville

This time, Mitchell had to pull out of the fight the week of the matchup. Instead of postponing the fight and keeping it together, Evloev decided to stay on the card. He ultimately faced Diego Lopes at UFC 288 a few weeks ago. That almost ended up proving to be a disaster.

Lopes started out very strongly hurting Evloev on the feet. Throughout the fight, Lopes threatened with deep submissions and looked seconds away from getting the win a number of times. However, Evloev survived the dangerous positions and picked up the decision win to remain unbeaten.

Given who the opponent was, I think re-booking Evloev – Mitchell makes too much sense for the UFC. It’s a great fight for both men as they look to climb the featherweight ladder.