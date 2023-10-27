Boxing Preview: Tyson Fury – Francis Ngannou

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow we are finally going to see the boxing match that’s been dubbed as the Battle of the Baddest. Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (33-0-1) will be taking on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) in the squared circle.

Ngannou got his start in combat sports wanting to be a professional boxer. However, early on in his training, he started training mixed martial arts and the rest is history. Ngannou has some of the most ungodly power ever seen inside a UFC octagon. His method of victory usually came via his hands and that’s what makes this matchup compelling.

Simply put, Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight boxer in the world. While I know there is another heavyweight champion currently, I truly believe that nobody is better than the Gypsy King. Fury’s one non-victory in his career was a draw with Deontay Wilder in a fight he mainly controlled outside of getting dropped a couple of times. He would avenge that draw by knocking out Wilder twice.

Boxing Prediction

I don’t think anyone in the combat sports space is really giving Ngannou much of a chance to win this boxing match tomorrow. His only chance is going to be landing some ungodly shot that puts Fury out. We know Fury can get knocked down and get back up to continue boxing. Ngannou is going to have to separate him from his senses.

Could it happen? I suppose it could. Will it happen? I’d bet a lot of money against it. I think that you’re going to see Ngannou be very tentative early on. Don’t expect a ton of action in the first round or two. As things progress, expect Fury to frustrate and tire Ngannou. I expect a lot of clinching in the first half of the fight.

By the second half of the boxing match, I think Ngannou will be exhausted and I believe he’ll be a sitting duck. Fury will pour it on and either the referee will stop it or Ngannou won’t be able to get back up.

Prediction: Tyson Fury by TKO – Round 7