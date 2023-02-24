Boxing Preview: Jake Paul – Tommy Fury

Oct 29, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jake Paul lands a hit against Anderson Silva at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This Sunday, we are finally going to see a boxing match that many have been wanting to see for the better part of a year and a half. Social media star turned boxer Jake Paul (6-0) will look to remain unbeaten as he takes on fellow undefeated boxer Tommy Fury (8-0).

Originally, these two were supposed to square off in December of 2021. That fight fell through. Then, they were supposed to meet last August and once again, that fight fell through. Fury had to pull out of both fights, but both men are in Saudi Arabia and it looks like the third time is the charm for this boxing matchup.

Tommy Fury at this point is known more for being Tyson Fury’s brother than his own boxing career. Yes, he’s undefeated, but his competition has been poor to say the least. People give Jake Paul a hard time for his opponents, well the combined record of Fury’s previous opponents is 24-176-5. That’s not a typo.

Jake Paul started out by boxing a fellow social media personality and a former NBA player. He then turned his attention to MMA fighters and that is where his focus has been. He’s boxed Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley (twice), and an all time legend in Anderson Silva.

Paul knocked Woodley (in the second fight) and Askren out cold when they fought. Anderson Silva pushed Paul to the limit, but Paul was able to win a decision. He even dropped Silva in the final round of their matchup.

Boxing Prediction

Yes, Jake Paul hasn’t been in the ring with a true boxer. That said, he’s at least upped his competition level as he’s gone along. Tommy Fury’s 8-0 record is full of tomato can fighters and he hasn’t been truly tested inside the ring.

That said, Tommy Fury does have skill and he does have the best heavyweight of this generation in his corner. He’s training with the best and you know that has to have rubbed off a little. I expect him to showcase some of that skill on Sunday.

Jake Paul looks better each and every time he’s out there. However, he does have faults of his own. I don’t love the way he boxes off his back foot. When you pressure Paul, you can hit Paul and he becomes a little sloppy. That said, he does have very good speed and we know he packs a punch.

I think this is Jake Paul’s boxing match to lose if I’m being honest. I’m not sure what kind of gas tank Tommy Fury has and I think he’s going to be the slower fighter. Jake Paul has looked more explosive and he definitely packs more power. Not sure he gets a knockout, but expect Paul to land the more impactful shots on Sunday leading to his seventh professional win.

Prediction: Jake Paul by Decision