Boxing Preview and Prediction: Oleksandr Usyk – Tyson Fury 2

Tomorrow from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, boxing‘s undisputed heavyweight title is on the line in a rematch. The Ring Magazine, WBC, WBO, and WBA heavyweight titles are up for grabs as the undefeated champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0) takes on Tyson Fury (34-1-1).

These two first fought back in May in an incredible back-and-forth matchup. Before they first fought, I thought Tyson Fury would get the job done. I figured is big size advantage and his overall skills would just be too much for Usyk. Throughout the first half of the first fight, it was playing out that way.

Fury was doing an excellent job using his jab and he was controlling the matchup. However, Fury was fighting off his back foot and Usyk was able to eventually find his range inside in the middle rounds. From there, Usyk’s pure boxing ability was on full display. In the ninth round, he hurt Fury badly and nearly finished him.

Usyk went on to win a split decision, but I thought it was pretty clear that he won the fight. Now, they’ll rematch in a fight that is pivotal for both men.

Boxing Prediction

When it comes down to analyzing this boxing matchup, many of the things I liked about Tyson Fury heading into the first matchup, I like heading into the rematch. I love the size advantage and I love his ability to fight off the jab. However, he has got to be the one who is advancing tomorrow if he wants to reclaim the heavyweight title.

If he is fighting off his back foot while letting Usyk continuously come forward, Usyk is going to get the better of things like he did last time. Fury seems more intent on trying to hurt Usyk heading into this fight. I think he’ll try to be more aggressive and I think he’ll also try to use his size to wear down the smaller champion.

I think we are in for another close heavyweight title fight. That said, I think this ultimately comes down to the pure boxing ability and when it comes down to that, I like Usyk in the rematch. I see his speed and technique playing to land bigger shots throughout and ultimately, I see him winning another close decision. However, this is boxing so I wouldn’t rule out Fury winning a close decision which would trigger the trilogy fight and a massive payday for both men.

Prediction: Oleksandr Usyk by Decision