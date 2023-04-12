Boxing match between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul set for August

Today we learned that a massive boxing event is going to go down in August. Ariel Helwani was the first to report that “The Problem Child” Jake Paul (6-1) will be taking on MMA legend Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA).

The boxing match is set to take place in Dallas, Texas and will go down on August 5th. The matchup is set for eight rounds and will be Diaz’s first professional boxing match. Diaz finished up his UFC contract last year when he submitted Tony Ferguson.

After the fight was over, Diaz indicated that he would move on from the UFC and pursue another combat sports venture and it seemed like it would be boxing. There had been rumors that the bout with Jake Paul would take place, but after Paul lost to Tommy Fury, there seemed to be more heat around Diaz fighting Jake’s brother Logan.

Boxing Match Set

Jake Paul is getting the match that he wanted all along. Paul has been calling out Nate Diaz for the past couple of years and now he’s finally getting a crack at Stockton’s finest. That said, Paul is in unfamiliar territory heading into his next bout.

Paul is coming off a loss for the first time in his career. Tommy Fury handed Jake Paul his first loss just a couple of months ago and that took away some of the allure of Jake Paul. However, there are still a lot of eyeballs on his career and you can bet that there will be a lot of viewers for this battle with Nate Diaz in August.